Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.

For nearly 60 years, the Hi-Way Cafe has called the Mother Road home.

"We have an old-fashioned diner with old fashion hamburgers, and I just think that's what Route 66 represents," says owner Beth Hilburn.

This week, Hilburn's cooked up something special: a world record attempt.

"For the most stickers on a car. So the current record is 41,500 and some change, and we intend to put 66,000 in honor of Route 66," she says.

Mobil1 motor oil came to her with the idea. It's part of a nationwide movement to keep Route 66 kicking.

"They're trying to get people off the interstate and get them back to small towns and try to keep that vibe alive while celebrating small businesses along Route 66," says Hilburn.

So Hilburn bought a 1963 American Rambler locally for the project. 1963 also happens to be the same year the Hi-way cafe opened.

The vehicle was wrapped and seven days of stickering are underway. Each tiny square placed by hand by volunteers makes up a massive mosaic.

"We're pretty determined to get it done, and with everyone's help, we will," says Hilburn.

So far, "everyone" has included a newborn, school kids and regular customers like Donna White, who's been coming here for more than 40 years.

"It's really cool. I did like 220, but I'm gonna tell you, I'll be back to do more. I would like to do 1,000. You know those young kids in there are showing me up," says White.

"We have volunteers from across the community, and people who have come in, eaten, saw what was going on, and volunteered. Some stay 15 minutes, and some people have stayed 12 hours," says Hilburn.

This project is part of a Route 66 revival happening here. Hilburn recently added murals and more seating. Next, she plans to restore the original sign.

"It hasn't lighted up in 20 years. I kind of joke it's going to look like Vegas here. It's going to be glowing in all aspects with the murals, muffler man, and the sign. It will be great."

Hilburn hopes to add a world record title to all this too. Witnesses and cameras are keeping watch, and Guinness officials should make it official Saturday.

"We're going to get it done," says Hilburn.

And when it's done, the car will stay here for good.

"Then people can stop and add their own sticker to it and take a picture to remember the Hi-Way Cafe in northeast Oklahoma for the most stickers on a car."

Now it's just a race to the finish to put the Hi-Way Cafe, and the Mother Road on the world records map.

The Hi-Way cafe will add the final stickers Saturday, Nov. 12, roll out the car, and celebrate with live music, food trucks, and the official Guinness World Record Ruling from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

You can learn more here and be sure to watch for this full Positively Oklahoma story Friday on 2 News Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

