Okmulgee Police find human remains in the Deep Fork River

TULSA, Okla. — Four Okmulgee Families are waiting to see if police discovered their loved ones after human remains were found this afternoon.

It happened while searching for four men who disappeared in Okmulgee on Sunday.

Friday investigators found those remains along Deep Fork River.

Police said it's too early to know if the remains belong to the four missing men. Investigators updated families in case it turns out to be their loved ones.

“I hope this ain’t them, but it’s looking like it might be," Bennie Harjo, who knew them said.

Harjo is a friend of the four men who disappeared Sunday night.

He pulled up to where police had Sharp Road blocked off after Friday afternoon's discovery.

“I would call evidence that there is potentially foul play involved," Joe Prentice, Okmulgee Police Chief said.

Prentice said just before 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon someone reported a mysterious item in the area near the bridge over Deep Fork River.

“Officers responded and discovered what appears to be multiple human remains along the river," Chief Prentice said.

Police blocked off the road leading to that bridge as investigators worked on gathering more evidence.

Police said multiple agencies are working day and night to recover and process those remains and find out who they belong to.

“We don’t know that this is our missing men yet," Chief Prentice said.

Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks, and Alex Stevens have been missing since Sunday. Police notified their families in case the remains belong to the missing men.

Chief Prentice said it's too early in the investigation to know right now.

If these are your loved ones, all we’re doing is switching focus and we’re going to work just as hard to find out what happened to them as we did trying to find them," Chief Prentice said.

Families, friends, investigators and the community are all wondering what happened to the four men.

Friday night, police confirmed they completed the recovery process from the river on Sharp Road. They said the bodies of four men were recovered from the river. However, no identifications have been made and the Medical Examiner will make the official identifications.

This is a story we will continue following for you as more information is expected to come to light in the coming days.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --