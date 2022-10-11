Police looking for four missing men in Okmulgee

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Okmulgee Police Department is looking for four men who haven't been seen since Sunday.

Okmulgee police say Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain and Mike Sparks were reported missing by Mark Chastain's wife overnight Monday. A few hours later, Alex Stevens's mother reported him missing.

All four men are considered to be close friends and were believed to have left Billy Chastain's home on bicycles on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday around 8 p.m. Police say someone reported seeing Stevens on Sunday around 4 p.m. by himself at the Smoke Ship on the south side of town and sightings were reported of the Chastains Monday morning near the YMCA, but investigators are working to confirm those sightings.

Police say calls to their phones go straight to voicemail. Mark Chastain's phone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee but the phone was either turned off or lost power and officers didn't find any signs of the men.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says there aren't any initial signs of violence or foul play, but they're bringing in part of the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force to help in the search.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Okmulgee Police Department by phone, Facebook or by email at policereport@okmcity.net.

