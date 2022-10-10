Woman found dead after fire breaks out at midtown Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — One woman is dead after an early morning house fire broke out in midtown Tulsa.
The fire began at a home near Admiral and Memorial shortly before 6 a.m. First responders found a woman dead on the front porch when they arrived.
Crews were able to put out the fire. They also found a dog dead on the scene of the fire.
One additional person was living at the home, but not present during the fire. They left on an errand and came back to a fire. That person told first responders he attempted to enter the home, found the victim, and pulled her out. He is cooperating with investigators.
At this time, it is unknown if the fire caused the victim's death. Her identity is unknown.
An investigation is currently ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
