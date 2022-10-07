Warrant issued for teen accused in McLain homecoming shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department identified the teenager they're looking for in connection with the deadly shooting at McLain High School's homecoming game Friday.

The suspected shooter, 17-year-old Niavien Lee Golden, is named in an arrest warrant issued about one week after that shooting. Police say after the game a fight broke out and Golden pulled out a gun and started firing.

Police say 17-year-old Terron Yarbrough died in the shooting that also injured three other people after the game. The fallout from the shooting led to changes in McLain's football schedule and the school canceling classes until Thursday.

Anyone who knows where Golden is is asked to call 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

