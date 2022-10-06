McLain students return to class following tragic shooting

TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School students returned to school Thursday following the tragic shooting Friday night after the school's homecoming football game.

That shooting left one teen dead and three people injured.

There were balloons on the fence, music playing, and the sidewalks to the main doors were filled with community members keeping spirits high as the students came back for classes for the first time since last Friday.

Those that came in support of the students weren't just community members but also faith leaders and organizations like the Terence Crutcher Foundation and the McLain alumni.

Everyone started gathering at the school around 7:30 a.m. and the first period started at 8:30 a.m.

As students walked down the tunnel of people, everyone cheered and clapped, some students could even be seen high-fiving and fist-bumping those supporting them.

“It’s amazing to see the smiles on the student's faces. We just saw a sense of relief and the atmosphere is just energetic," says Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, executive director of the Terence Crutcher Foundation. "The spirits are high and we have to do that. We have to show our students that they can come to school, they can feel safe, and we are going to have their back.”

Crutcher estimates around 100 people showed up and some even brought signs saying things like "We are stronger together," "Welcome back we love you," and "Do your best."

She says their efforts don't stop here. Crutcher says there will be more meeting to have to come up with a long-term plan to keep the support going so these students continue to keep loved beyond today.

