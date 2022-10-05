Escaped mental patient in custody, part of Will Rogers turnpike closed

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore police and the Oklahoma Highway patrol are on the scene on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Claremore after an escaped mental patient led them on a chase.

Claremore police told 2 News a patient transported to Hillcrest left the hospital and allegedly committed burglaries in the area. They said the man then stole a car and led police on a chase out of town. The man crashed on the Will Rogers Turnpike and ran from the scene.

OHP closed eastbound lanes of the turnpike in the area while the search continued. The man is now in custody.

Claremore Public Schools went on a shelter in place order as a precaution when the man was in the area around the school.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --