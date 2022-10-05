Tulsa police: 5 kilograms of fentanyl, Xanax seized during search warrant

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police recovered a firearm and thousands of pills while serving a search warrant, according to a recent social media post.

TPD posted a Facebook post on Wednesday saying they recovered 5 kilograms of Xanax and fentanyl pills, which can be estimated anywhere from 30,000 to 40,000 dosages.

At this time, police are not revealing more details about the search warrant or any suspect identities.

The search warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation. At this time, police have not revealed further details of the seizure.

