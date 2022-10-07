100 Black Men of Tulsa: Building a generation of leaders

TULSA, Okla. — From learning how to tie their own tie, to leadership building experiences, Harris said 100 Black Men of Tulsa's goal is to help young Tulsans flourish.

"How do you want your community to be viewed? Not a violent community, a structured community, a smart community," Treyveon Williams, said.

Williams is a senior at Central High School. He's among the 184 members of 100 Black Men of Tulsa, an organization investing in underserved young black men to help them reach their fullest potential.

“They want us to be entrepreneurs and you know…bigger things in life," Williams said.

They also inspire them to become the next generation of leaders in their communities and around the world. Treyveon joined the program in the fourth grade.

He said through the years he's learned instrumental values from his mentors.

“Respect. Showing respect, taking responsibility, taking responsibility, knowing your mistakes and trying to correct them," Williams said.

His buddy Miltwan Ervin is a junior and a member, too. He said for many of his peers the program has offered the guidence they sometimes don't find at home.

“Most times, especially for black men now days, we don’t have fathers. I can’t really speak for myself on that matter, but the majority don’t have fathers or don’t have any father figure type. So, this organization, you can really come to this organization for help," Ervin said.

Ervin said the program has also given him role models to look up to.

“How much support do you find from this community? A lot, I love, it…they’re really just all father figures or mentors to most of the people in the group and you know with mentors and father figures, we are going to listen," he said.

Angel Carrera said 100 Black men of Tulsa has helped steered him in the right direction, saying the mentorship and relationships he has built have changed the trajectory of his life.

“This program has helped a lot of kids, especially me," Carrera said.

100 Black Men of Tulsa doesn't just change the students. Larry Harris is the Chairman of the program. For him, supporting these students is more than just creating a world of leaders, it's about changing their world.

“We’re trying to save lives; we’re trying to make a difference," Harris said.

“They changed me, they changed me, and I love it. They make me be the man I am," Harris said.

Right now, the program is offered at ten different schools across North Tulsa, but Harris said they are planning on expanding the program and recruiting more students this year.

