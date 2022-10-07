Cherokee Art Market happening this weekend

TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Art Market is back in person and it's happening this weekend!

The last two years they've had the Art Market virtually so this year, organizers say it will be like having a reunion.

This marks 17 years for the event. This market features up to 150 Native artists, including painters, potters, jewelers, and other art styles. These artists don't just represent Cherokee Nation, but up to 50 other different tribal nations.

Each year, the Cherokee Art Market picks an artist to feature and this year's artist is Crystal Hanna. She does pottery and has been creating traditional pottery style with Mississippian design for 23 years.

“It's very, very flattering when you know that you have collectors that have collected your work for 20 years or more and they have my work in their home for people to come in and their visitors enjoy it," says Hanna. "And that is, for an artist, I think one of the highest compliments that we can get.”

Hanna finds and digs her own clay and then processes it to start creating a new piece. This year, she is looking forward to seeing everyone back in person, especially since she says this is one of her favorite art markets to be at.

“It is an amazing opportunity for our native artists not just Cherokee but it is a very diverse market to be able to show our art and visit with collectors, make friends," says Hanna.

She hopes people come to visit, buy and learn about Native American art.

If you're going to shop, she has a piece of advice: if you see something and you like it, you should buy it right away because if you come back later, it might not be there.

Admission into the Cherokee Art Market is $5 and it will go on from Saturday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hard Rock Casino in the Sequoyah Convention Center.

