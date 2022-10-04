Family remembers teen killed in McLain shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The family of the McLain High School student killed in a shooting just after the school's homecoming football game ended spoke with 2 News Tuesday afternoon.

Terron Yarbough was a 17-year-old junior at McLain when he was killed in the tragic shooting Friday night.

The Yarbough family says he was a caring and helpful teenager, not just to his family but also to those around him.

His grandmother, Deborah Yarbough, says Terron would help neighbors by mowing their lawn and shoveling snow. She tells 2 News that he was passionate about football and spent all summer getting in shape for the season.

KJRH

Terron's uncle, Kevin, says sadly he didn't get to play this season because of his attendance in school, but that wasn't stopping him from attending the games to support his team and his cousin, wearing #23 on the field.

“When I first heard about it I lost it. I really did because you know you don’t ever think that is going to come to your house but it did. It was such a brutal way to die and he didn’t deserve that," says Deborah.

The family is urging the suspect to come forward.

