OHP: Missing person Vernard Smith

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Extreme Alert for a missing Tulsa man.

Vernard Smith is a 57-year-old man who was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, and light blue jeans.

Smith was last seen driving a white 1996 Lexus sedan in the area of 1100 East Apache Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, Smith is in need of his medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.

