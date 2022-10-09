Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OHP: Missing person Vernard Smith

Vernard Albenell Smith.jfif
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Vernard Albenell Smith.jfif
Posted at 1:51 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 14:54:05-04

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Extreme Alert for a missing Tulsa man.

Vernard Smith is a 57-year-old man who was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, and light blue jeans.

Smith was last seen driving a white 1996 Lexus sedan in the area of 1100 East Apache Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, Smith is in need of his medication.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7