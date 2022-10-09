OHP: Missing person Vernard Smith

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued an Extreme Alert for a missing Tulsa man.
Vernard Smith is a 57-year-old man who was last seen wearing a gray stocking cap, a black shirt over a long-sleeved black shirt, and light blue jeans.
Smith was last seen driving a white 1996 Lexus sedan in the area of 1100 East Apache Street around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
According to the report, Smith is in need of his medication.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 9-1-1.
— OHP - Alerts (@OHPAlerts) October 9, 2022
