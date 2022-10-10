Five largest Oklahoma tribes to endorse Hofmeister in gubernatorial race

OKLAHOMA CITY — Leaders of Oklahoma's five largest Native American tribes are expected to announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister in the state's gubernatorial race on Tuesday.

Hofmeister, the state's Superintendent of Public Instruction, is a former Republican who swapped parties to take on sitting Gov. Kevin Stitt in the upcoming general election in November. The tribes have squabbled with Stitt in recent years over several issues including the fallout from the U.S. Supreme Court's decision on tribal jurisdiction in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Leaders from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations are expected to make their formal announcement of their endorsement of Hofmeister in Oklahoma City. It's the first time in recent history an endorsement of this nature has been made by all give major tribes in the state.

The tribes released a joint statement to go along with their announcement:

“As a gubernatorial candidate, Joy Hofmeister recognizes that we all want the same things: safe communities, a strong economy, a stable workforce, well-funded education, investments in our infrastructure, and a continued focus on health and wellness, family, and community. When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together. This year’s Oklahoma gubernatorial election is the most important in generations for all Oklahomans, and that’s why leaders of the Five Tribes are endorsing Joy Hofmeister to be Oklahoma’s 29th Governor."

