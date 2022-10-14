Owner of Brookside staple Claud's Hamburgers dies

TULSA, Okla. — A staple of Brookside dining is mourning Friday after the death of Robert Hobson.

Hobson was the owner of Claud's Hamburgers, a small family-owned burger diner near 39th Street and Peoria which began serving Tulsa in 1954. The restaurant closed Thursday through the rest of the week.

Claud Hobson opened the original hamburger stand on Admiral on Oct. 8, 1954 before moving locations to where it sits in Brookside 11 years later.

