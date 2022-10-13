Bartesville revitalizes downtown area

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville is known for its historical buildings. One of those buildings has been revamped and is celebrating its debut tonight.

309 South Dewey Avenue was built in 1908 and through the years it's been a lot of things, even a hostel at one point.

But now, thanks to the Kallweits, the building is now home to Palace Rooms, a bistro and lounge unlike anything else in town. But owner, Adrienne Kallweit, says opening the lounge wasn't the original plan for the building.

“I tried to find retailers to come in here. Really the idea of bringing in more revitalization downtown, and we were just not able to find somebody to move in so I kind of turned to my husband and said let’s give it a whirl and we started Palace Rooms," says Kallweit.

In addition to the lounge, six lofts are going in above the lounge and next to it, will be Lollipop's General Store.

Kallweit says the lofts should be completed by the first of next year and Lollipop's should be done by the end of the year.

For more information about Palace Room, check out their official website.

