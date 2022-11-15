Residents voice concerns at Beggs city council meeting over ongoing water issues

BEGGS, Okla. — Beggs residents continue to deal with water issues Monday night as the city is asking them to conserve water use overnight.

2 News Oklahoma has been following issues with the small town's water for weeks as residents called and complained about the issue. Beggs Mayor Jacob Branson, who also works with the city's water crew, led a city council meeting Monday night to update everyone on the status of the situation.

“I’m on city water — it’s very frustrating," Branson said. "You know, at the end of the day, we are just like any other utility company, we provide a utility and we cannot guarantee that utility and we’re facing many challenges right now.”

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, residents who have water are advised to save as much water as possible overnight as the city works to resolve the problem. Some others in town say they haven't had water for almost two weeks.

“We need to get our clear well, which is a 150,000-gallon tank right outside of the pump hours back in service," Branson said. "We might have to install a low-pressure pump at the water plant to help push the water from the water plant to town.”

The mayor said they're trying to work with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality to get the money to fix the well problem and they're getting the Oklahoma Water Resources Board to help with the wastewater plant.

Dozens of residents showed up to Monday night's council meeting, including Larry Stell who said he's concerned about the water problems affecting their community.

“They have water one day, then the next day, they’re out," Stell said. "Hopefully they get the grants all together and fix for us to have good water, water lines, and everything.”

