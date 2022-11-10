Beggs business provides water to neighbors in need

BEGGS, Okla. — A Beggs business is stepping in to help the community as neighbors deal with water outages.

“When your neighbor is in the same boat that you are in nobody has water,” said Summer Lamborn. “You can either choose to sit and complain about it and that helps nobody or you can say what can I do?”

Lamborn opened Kanokie Coffeehouse this summer. She’s been trying to run her business smoothly this week, but water outages have made that difficult.

“It’s kind of affected our day-to-day,” Lamborn said. “Not knowing if we’re going to open. If we do open how long we can stay open.”

An electrical issue has caused water to go in and out since last Thursday. Last Friday, Lamborn closed her shop, and she had to leave early two days this week because the water was off. She said despite the challenges she had to help her community.

“We are all in this together and it truly takes a village,” Lamborn said.

Since Tuesday, the coffee shop has provided Chromebooks to students who’ve been in distance learning. They’ve also handed out hundreds of bottles of water.

“I’m very grateful,” said Steve Winfrey.

Winfrey picked up some free water Thursday afternoon. He moved to Beggs on Wednesday and is living on his family’s farm. He didn’t know about the problem before he moved to town but is thankful Kanokie is filling the need.

“People need water,” said Lamborn. “We can bring water. That is really the most useful I feel like I could be.”

Lamborn said as of Thursday they do have water in the shop. Beggs Mayor Jacob Branson said the most recent issue stems from problems with an OGE substation. They’re using a generator to pump the water into people’s homes and businesses.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --