Suspect dead after early morning standoff in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. — A man is dead after an early morning standoff at a Catoosa manufacturer on Wednesday.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man barricaded himself in a tool room at Valmont Utility with a nail gun.

Deputies tried to negotiate with him to come out of the tool room but were unsuccessful. Eventually, they deployed gas after two hours of the man refusing to come out of the room.

It was then the suspect began to fire nails at deputies. The deputies then shot and killed the suspect.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene. They ask for people to avoid the area, if possible.

