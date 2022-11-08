Ballot irregularities investigated at Tulsa polling precinct

TULSA, Okla. — An investigation is being launched after reports were made of poll workers not handing out ballots to Tulsa voters on Tuesday.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa County Election Board are leading the investigations.

Election Board officials say poll workers failed to hand out the ballots for the city council race to multiple voters at precinct 77 on 21st and Memorial in Tulsa. They confirm that three poll workers were removed and replaced after the reports were made.

At this time, it is unclear how many voters this affected. If you believe that this happened to you, officials are asking voters to return and ask for a city council ballot to vote.

Officials say they will host a press conference to discuss the investigation at 2 p.m.

