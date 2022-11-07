Etch to Protect program sees increase after nationwide catalytic converter raid

TULSA, Okla. — There’s been a large increase in people utilizing Tulsa’s "Etch to Protect" program after last week’s nationwide catalytic converter raid, including in Oklahoma.

2 News reported Etch to Protect is a service to get your catalytic converter marked with your vehicle’s VIN number.

Bill Knight Ford's staff, from one of the participating car dealerships, say it’s a simple process. They do about 15 catalytic converter etchings on a typical Sunday. They’ll lift the car up, etch the VIN number into the catalytic converter, and then paint over it with a yellow stripe to deter thieves.

Bill Knight Ford is one of five dealerships happy to protect your catalytic converter, whether you drive a Ford or not.

“It’s all makes and models. It doesn’t have to be a ford," Bill Knight, President of Bill Knight Ford, told 2 News.

Bill Knight and his team say they've etched 200 vehicle VIN numbers on catalytic converters since the program's August inception. In total, the program has seen more than 400 requests for catalytic converter etchings.

Fowler Ford, Fowler Toyota, Don Thornton Volkswagen and Jackie Cooper Infiniti also participate in the program, which hopes to be a deterrent measure for thieves. If a catalytic converter gets stolen, now police have a VIN number to tie it back to the vehicle.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert receives all customer requests via the "Etch to Protect" website.

“Just because Tulsa police made that big bust here in the Tulsa area doesn’t say those are the only ones out there doing this," Gilbert said.

2 News reported U.S. Attorney Clinton Johnson says catalytic converters involved in last week’s raid are now evidence, and won't go back to victims. He says he expects a large decrease in catalytic converter crimes after the raid.

"There are always going to be those players who try to do what they can to steal," Gilbert said.

The service is free and you don’t have to be a buyer of Bill Knight Ford or any of the participating dealerships to sign up.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --