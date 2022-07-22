Etch to Protect program works to deter catalytic converter thefts

TULSA: OK — Tulsa Police say catalytic converters are attractive to thieves because they are easy to steal, and they can get 100's of dollars for the precious, metal inside them.

"This problem started about 2 years ago when the Riverside Street Unit was tasked with the catalytic converter thefts, and we saw a big uptick in the crime," says Lt. Brad Staggs.

Even local dealerships like Bill Knight Ford are dealing with the problem.

"We have probably had 10 or 11 vehicles that have been affected over the last year," says Bill Knight.

Because trucks and SUVs are higher off the ground, Tulsa Police say that sometimes it's easier for thieves to steal a catalytic converter because they don't have to jack up the vehicle.

The Etch to Protect program allows car owners to get their catalytic converter etched with their VIN number. You can stop by Bill Knight Ford, Don Thornton Volkswagen, or Jackie Cooper Infiniti on Saturdays.

"We are going to ask that vehicle owners go to our website, www.tulsacrimestoppers.org and go to the Etch to Protect link and they will be able to fill out the survey to make an appointment," says Karen Gilbert with Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Starting in November there will be stricter, penalties for catalytic converter thefts.

"No longer is a catalytic converter theft a larceny from a vehicle, it will now be a burglary from a vehicle that carries enhanced penalties with it," says Chief Wendell Franklin.

