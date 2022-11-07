Broken Arrow church holds prayer service following family murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Neighbors, friends and community members in Broken Arrow came together Sunday night to remember six children and two adults killed less than two weeks ago. Police are investigating the killings as a murder-suicide.

Since then, the community has been mourning. Searching for answers that First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow is hoping to find through prayer.

Resilience was the focus of the community prayer service — the resiliency of the first responders, of the community and of the City of Broken Arrow.

“Less than two weeks ago our community experienced a tragedy. And although this tragedy involved one family, it affects all of us,” said a pastor with the church.

Dozens of people filled the auditorium of the First Baptist Church in Broken Arrow, Sunday evening. A community in mourning, now coming together to heal.

“I knew that we would come together. I’ve seen it time and time again on many different levels. And so the pastor bringing that message of hope is just the icing on the cake, just reminding us that there is hope and we will rebuild and be stronger together,” said Broken Arrow Mayor, Debra Wimpee.

The Broken Arrow fire and police chiefs spoke at the service, thanking the community for supporting them and praying for them, as they were faced with the unimaginable, investigating the death of a young family, including six children. Chaplains and other church leaders spoke as well — about hope, healing and loving one another through even the darkest of times.

“You can grow together as a community which is I feel that as I’ve learned of Broken Arrow in the past couple months, we grow stronger together as a community,” said resident, Caleb McDonough.

At the closing of the prayer service, the feeling changed from sadness to hope — hope that the goodness of the Broken Arrow community can shine through after this tragedy.

