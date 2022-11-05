McLain High School Students surprised with new shoes

TULSA, Okla. — You may remember the McLain High School shoe. The masterpiece made its debut at the Philbrook Museum. Though it's not done showing students that possibilities are endless.

The project touched a big and generous heart.

“I had asked the teacher if I could bring in my shoe to start customizing it because I wanted to customize shoes," Eric Garcia. said.

What started as a small art project at McLain High School, has grown into something bigger than students ever imagined. They were in for a big surprise.

“The kids will be receiving their J’s today. They don’t have any idea that is happening," Kim James, former social services specialist said.

Their former art teacher, Adam Carnes, huddled the students last Thursday, telling them there was a surprise in the lobby of their basketball gym.

“Oh my Gosh, y’all," one student said.

As they walked in, they didn't just find the shoe they built, but a pair of Jordans waiting for each one of them.

“It’s been a lot of difficult stuff going on…for something good to actually come to our school and people to see everything big happening that is good from this side of town, I’m actually really happy and excited," Maria Dan said.

Every student exuding joy and excitement.

Kim James loves the students at McLain and spent many years as the school's social services specialist said. The moment she saw their shoe on display, she wanted their creativity to be recognized.

“They worked hard," James said.

Ever since, she's been sharing the shoe with the world, including former Jordan Brand Vice President, Gentry Humphrey. Little did she know, that connection would inspire a generous donor with a big heart who called saying they wanted to reward the students with a pair of Jordans.

“I started crying to be honest, There are some good students here at McLain and I’m so excited to be able to bless them and they are so deserving to receive this," James said.

A blessing they will remember every time they lace up the shoes.

"It feels good to be rewarded with these shoes because I've always been a fan of Jordans," Garcia said.

