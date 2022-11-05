One killed after tornado hits Idabel

IDABEL, Okla. — At least one person is dead after a tornado struck Idabel on Friday evening.

WATCH LIVE UPDATE: https://www.kjrh.com/live2

The storm system moved through McCurtain County and Idabel around 6 p.m. The storm also did significant damage to homes and buildings in the area.

The Red Cross is helping storm victims. They said around 185 structures are damaged.

"Local Red Cross disaster staff have been in contact with state and local officials since last night and had responders on standby. At 10 a.m., we opened a shelter for people affected by the tornado to have a safe place to rest, get snacks and water, pick up cleanup supplies, charge a cell phone, and start getting information about Red Cross and partner agency services for recovery. The shelter is located at Bypass Church of Christ, 120 W Lincoln Road in Idabel. The Red Cross keeps shelters open as long as they are needed, and all are welcome."

Gov. Kevin Stitt toured the area Saturday morning.

Just finished touring the damage in Idabel. What I saw was Oklahomans coming together to help each other. One fatality has been confirmed. We are praying for his family. pic.twitter.com/w0LGWAY3ND — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) November 5, 2022

State Superindendent Joy Hofmeister also released a statement.

"Our hearts go out to the communities of Idabel, Hugo, Valliant, Denison and surrounding towns following last night's tornado. The Oklahoma State Department of Education's crisis response team has provided resources to administrators of the impacted school districts. The agency stands ready to provide other supports as additional needs arise in this ordeal. Our prayers are with all the Oklahomans affected by this devastation and loss."

2 News Oklahoma crews are in the area and will update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --