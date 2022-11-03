Collinsville football superfan celebrates 50 years holding season tickets

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — In a town like Collinsville, the football field is the place to be on a Friday night. Melvin Lowe, 92, has hardly missed a game in 50 years.

He’s been a ticket holder since 1972 and is as proud of that as he is of the reserved seat: on the 50-yard line where he can lean his back on the press box. “And a little bit of overhang if it rains,” he laughs.

His love for Cardinal football started after graduating from OSU and moving to Collinsville to raise a family with his wife. He had two sons and a daughter. Both sons played football and he never missed seeing them play, at home or away.

“I always knew I could look up in that same spot and there was my mom and dad,” said Scott Lowe, Melvin’s son.

Scott has continued the tradition with his wife. They have season tickets right next to Melvin. “We have a whole row of Lowe’s,” said Melvin.

Scott has three sons who also played football. Now, grown up, all three help with filming the games.

Melvin’s grandson, Tyler, says going to games is more than the sport or family tradition, but being a part of the community.

“I live and work in Collinsville and there’s a sense of pride in that,” said Tyler. “Plus, we’ve been good lately so that makes it better.”

There’s a chance Melvin’s “superfan” legacy could be passed on to another generation: Tyler and his wife are expecting a baby next year.

Doctors say it’s a boy.

