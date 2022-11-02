Federal catalytic converter raid underway in Wagoner County

COWETA, Okla. — Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, took part in a large raid at a facility in Coweta Thursday.

The raid happened around 8 a.m. in Coweta along Highway 51.

Officials say the raid took place as part of a nationwide catalytic converter crime ring investigation involving more than half a million dollars in stolen parts. So far, 21 arrests were made across eight states.

2 News learned earlier this year that catalytic converters are attractive to thieves because they are easy to steal and can get hundreds of dollars for the precious metal inside them.

Tulsa police and Coweta Fire Department assisted in this morning's raid.

Justin Ayer, KJRH

2 News arrived on the scene shortly to see officials recovering catalytic converters from a storage facility near several businesses.

An investigation into the raid is still ongoing.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

