Four more burials discovered at Oaklawn Cemetery

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday the city of Tulsa announced new developments in the search for potential mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Excavation crews uncovered four new burials at Oaklawn Cemetery.

“Today they found two more adult sized-burials and two children’s burials," descendant, Kristi Williams said.

This, on top of seventeen others discovered last week nineteen other burials found in the first excavation, which began in 2020.

Williams is a member of the committee overseeing the 1921 Graves Investigation. She said the investigation is about bringing justice to her ancestors.

“My aunt Janie…Janie Edwards, she was in the Dreamland Theater when the Massacre happened," Williams said.

Williams said the oversight committee was formed to build trust and transparency between the descendants and the city. However, she said over time, that communication has weakened.

“I’m a descendant so I’m on this oversight committee, so I got an e-mail of the updates, but I can’t even ask questions, but more importantly, there are other descendants, other community members who are not getting this information. There are no public meetings with them to ask questions," Williams said.

Meanwhile, the city said excavation crews are expected to continue work in the South trench. They said once they reach a stopping point, they will begin a hand excavation process.

The city said this will involve using finer tools to get down to the coffin and remains themselves. Researchers will not know for many months if those burials are in fact victims of the race massacre. The city said it could take up to a year to determine.

"I made an oath to my ancestors, I made an oath to those remains in that ground, that I would keep beating the drum for justice for them and that's what I tend to do," Williams said.

The city said this second excavation is expected to continue through November 18th.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --