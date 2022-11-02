Broken Arrow Police Department to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow police are welcoming new partners in their forces: horses.

The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.

The Mounted Patrol Unit is set to lend support during special event management, directed patrol operations, searches, ceremonies such as parades and funerals, public relations, and a wide variety of other situations as needed.

“The Mounted Patrol Unit is another example of the Broken Arrow Police Department’s efforts to provide and ensure public safety within our community,” said Police Chief Brandon Berryhill. “During our research about the viability of forming this unit, we learned there is great value in having officers on horseback for situations like police searches, patrol operations, and managing crowded events, while also being a benefit to us at community functions to help build lasting relationships with Broken Arrow citizens.”

When the horses are deployed, they will be commissioned as on-duty reserve officers. When not on duty, each horse is under the care of its police officer partner. Each member of the MPU is set to complete training with a CLEET-certified instructor.

The MPU is expected to be available in the spring of 2023.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --