Election 2022: Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister race for Oklahoma governor

TULSA, Okla. — The heated 2022 gubernatorial race in Oklahoma ends Tuesday as voters decide who will govern them for the next four years.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt is defending his position against Democrat Joy Hofmeister, a former Republican who flipped parties to challenge Stitt this election cycle. Libertarian Natalie Bruno and Independent Ervin Yen will also appear on Oklahoma ballots.

Who is Joy Hofmeister?

Sue Ogrocki/AP Joy Hofmeister, Democratic candidate for Oklahoma governor, waves to supporters as she arrives on her campaign tour bus, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Joy Hofmeister, serving her last term as State Superintendent of Public Instruction, left the Republican party to launch her gubernatorial campaign as a Democrat in October 2021.

“I’m switching parties in hopes of building the Oklahoma I’ve always known our state can be," Hofmeister said in her announcement. Voters elected her as a Republican as State Superintendent in 2014.

Before her election, she worked as a public school teacher and owner of an afterschool program business.

Hofmeister beat Connie Johnson by more than 30,000 votes in the Democratic primary in June to earn her spot on the November ballot.

Who is Kevin Stitt?

Sue Ogrocki/AP Oklahoma Gov. Kevin State, left, addresses a campaign rally with his wife, Sarah Stitt, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Kevin Stitt served the last four years as Governor of Oklahoma.

During his time as governor, Stitt has pushed through and approved polarizing policies including restricting abortion access in the state, opening the state's schools and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic and fighting back against Oklahoma's Native American tribes primarily on the subject of tribal sovereignty.

Voters elected Stitt in 2018 with little political experience, launching his campaign as a multimillionaire mortgage company owner looking to make Oklahoma a "top 10 state."

He beat a handful of challengers in the Republican primary in June, clearing the next-closest candidate by almost 200,000 votes.

Other candidates:

Sue Ogrocki/AP FILE - In this May 17, 2016, file photo, Oklahoma state Sen. Ervin Yen, R-Oklahoma City, works on the Senate floor in Oklahoma City. Former state Sen. Ervin Yen, the first Republican candidate to challenge Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he’s leaving the party and will run against Stitt as an independent. Ervin Yen, an Oklahoma City physician, said in a statement Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, that he disagrees with the state party’s opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, and the insistence of some party officials that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Ervin Yen, another candidate who left the Republican party to challenge Kevin Stitt, is running as an Independent in the gubernatorial race. Yen is running a moderate, conservative-aimed campaign after leaving his party following disagreements with Stitt over his COVID policies and disagreements with the party as a whole over the questioning of the 2020 election.

Yen is an Oklahoma City physician who served as the Oklahoma Legislature's first Asian American from 2014 to 2018.

Natalie Bruno is running as a Libertarian in the 2022 gubernatorial race. Bruno is a Fort Sill native.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --