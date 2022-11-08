Claremore named 'Purple Heart City'

CLAREMORE, Okla. — There are more than 100 cities in the state of Oklahoma named purple heart cities and Monday night, Claremore was added to the list.

The oldest military award, the Purple Heart is given to individuals who were either wounded or died in service.

The City of Claremore is home to hundreds of veterans — some dating back to the Vietnam War. The city boasts multiple resources for veterans including the Claremore Veterans Hospital, VFW, American Legion and Center for Disabled American Veterans, but how the city remembers its fallen heroes is what earned it the purple heart city distinction.

“It’s mainly an honorable recognition for the city. That says, when people come through a city like Claremore, which has three state highways coming into it that they do honor veterans. They do remember their veterans,” said Mitch Reed, a Vietnam veteran.

Reed is a two-time purple heart recipient. He said cities that receive this distinction have shown their unwavering support for veterans and purple heart recipients. And once the distinction is given, the signs go up.

“The expectation of us is to do some entry signs as people come in. We have our welcome to Claremore signs and it will also say a purple heart community and we’re just proud of it. We don’t really get anything for it other than the privilege to honor those that sacrificed so much,” said City Manager John Feary.

Feary said this is all about showing the community they are here for our nation’s heroes and will continue to remember, honor and showcase their bravery and sacrifices.

Feary said this declaration comes at the perfect time, just ahead of Veterans Day and it will be just another way to show our veterans here in Rogers County that we’re here for them.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --