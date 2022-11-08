Decision 2022: Polls for Oklahoma's midterm elections open Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Oklahoma's midterm elections which will decide multiple key races and possible changes in leadership.

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

LIVE BLOG

UPDATE, 7:00 a.m.: Polls open at precincts across Oklahoma.

Voters will need a current unexpired government ID or their voter registration card in order to vote. Some may even have new precincts to vote after redistricting placed their neighborhoods in different districts.

The State Election Board is offering tips and other reminders to voters before they cast their ballots.

7:30 a.m.

Delays caused one polling place in Broken Arrow to open after 7 a.m. Poll workers arrived late at Destiny Church and the key to the building wasn't working.

In the meantime, election officials continued to conduct voting outside. By 7:30 a.m., the church was open and voting continued as normal inside.

