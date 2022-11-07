State Election Board offers tips, reminders for Oklahoma voters

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans can make their voices heard when they head to the polls on Tuesday for the general midterm election.

Ahead of the big day, the State Election Board is offering tips and other reminders to voters before they cast their ballots.

Voting

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday for Election Day.

Officials say lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. They say if turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times.

All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.

Verify your polling place

Due to statutory redistricting, some precincts have changed. As a result, some polling places may have also changed for voters.

All voters should verify their polling place before heading to the polls. Voters can verify their polling place using the OK Voter Portal or by contacting their County Election Board or the State Election Board.

Officials want to remind voters that they must vote at their assigned polling place.

Proof of identity

Current Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot.

There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required):

Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)

Ballot status

Officials say they often get asked by voters, “How do I know my vote counted?”

Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.

Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot using the OK Voter Portal. Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.

Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.

Beware of misinformation and disinformation

Officials say to be careful as election, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant.

Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote conspiracy theories or false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems.

If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.

