Election 2022: Lankford defending Oklahoma Senate seat against Madison Horn

TULSA, Okla. — Both of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats are up for grabs in Tuesday's election, including the one currently held by James Lankford (R).

Lankford is defending his seat against Democrat Madison Horn, along with Libertarian candidate Kenneth Blevins and Independent candidate Michael Delaney. The seat is one of two on the line for Republicans on Tuesday as longtime Sen. Jim Inhofe is leaving his seat before the end of his term.

Who is Madison Horn?

Campaign for Madison Horn

Madison Horn is running to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate as a Democrat.

Horn is a Stilwell native who enters the political sphere with a background in cybersecurity. She defeated Jason Bollinger in August's Democratic primary runoff election to earn her spot on the November ballot.

Who is James Lankford?

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, about race relations in our nation, and his idea to foster unity in America. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

James Lankford, a Dallas native, has held his Senate seat since 2015.

Before running for Senate, Lankford served in the U.S. House representing Oklahoma's fifth congressional district from 2011 to 2015.

He won the 2022 Republican primary in June by more than 140,000 votes.

Other candidates:

Tulsa native Kenneth Blevins is running as a Libertarian in the race for U.S. Senate.

Blevins is a welder and pipefitter who graduated from Oklahoma State.

Michael Delaney is running as an Independent. Delaney is a software designer and engineer from New York who now lives in Oklahoma.

