Election 2022: Markwayne Mullin, Kendra Horn head race for unexpired U.S. Senate seat

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Inhofe for decades is up for grabs in Tuesday's election as the longtime politician retires.

Candidates for the high office in Washington include Republican Markwayne Mullin, Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and Independent Ray Woods.

Who is Kendra Horn?

Sue Ogrocki/AP FILE - Rep. Kendra Horn, D-Okla., speaks during a news conference in front of a USPS post office in Oklahoma City, Aug. 18, 2020. Horn is running for Senate in the Nov. 8 election. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Kendra Horn is running for U.S. Senate in an attempt to flip a longstanding Republican hold on Oklahoma's representation on Capitol Hill.

Horn is a former U.S. Rep., serving Oklahoma's 5th congressional district seat from 2018 to 2020. She was the first-ever female Democrat elected to Congress representing Oklahoma.

Horn worked as an attorney before joining Congress. She ran unopposed in the 2022 Democratic primary in June, pushing her name forward to the November ballot.

Who is Markwayne Mullin?

Sue Ogrocki/AP U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, candidate in the Oklahoma Republican Primary runoff election for U.S. Senate, speaks with the media outside a luncheon Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at a luncheon in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Markwayne Mullin represents the Republican party in the race for Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-vacant U.S. Senate seat.

Mullin chose not to run for reelection for his own seat after serving almost a decade as a U.S. Rep for Oklahoma's second congressional district. He won the Republican bid for the Senate seat after facing T.W. Shannon in August's runoff election.

Mullin is the owner of his family's longtime plumbing business and is a former professional MMA fighter.

Other candidates:

Robert Murphy is a Libertarian candidate who has run in previous elections for U.S. House and Senate over the last few years.

Independent candidate Ray Woods is an Oklahoma native who ran and lost to Inhofe in 2014.

