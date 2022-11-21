Man speaks out after girlfriend killed in Jenks crash

TULSA, Okla. — The boyfriend of the woman who crashed into a home and died in Jenks last week is speaking out about the one he loved.

First responders identified the victim as 29-year-old Mckenzie Gee from Sapulpa. Gee worked at Lifetime Fitness in south Tulsa.

Her boyfriend, Drew Stanley, tells 2 News Oklahoma it's where she was prior to her truck accident. Stanley says her girlfriend of one year was a passionate, fitness-loving 29-year-old soul gone too soon.

“She’s going to be in a better place," she said. "I’m one hundred percent sure of that.”

Stanley says he has no reason to believe the crash was anything alcohol or drug-related.

“I don’t think there was anything she tried to do negative to herself whatsoever," Stanley said. "It could have been a possible medical incident.”

But he’s going to leave that for the medical examiner to decide. Instead, he’s going to remember her drive for positive change.

“She started going back to church. She was getting bright on that side. She was getting her body back in shape and making videos and she just started a cleaning business," Stanley explained.

At times, Stanley said it was emotionally difficult for Gee. Stanley says Gee had a sauna accident about four months ago, and she burned 40 percent of her body.

“They prescribed pain medication right after the hospital, but she wasn’t on medication that was mentally altering," he said.

Despite her accident, Stanley said it didn’t stop her from using the sauna again. In fact, Stanley said Gee sent him a picture of herself in the sauna right before the truck accident.

If there’s one thing Stanley wishes people take from Gee's story, it’s to always check on people that they love.

