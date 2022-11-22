Plumbers prepare ahead for Brown Friday

TULSA, Okla. — As shoppers across the U.S. get ready for Black Friday, plumbers are gearing up for what they call Brown Friday.

Thousands of people will be gathering at the dinner table this week to celebrate Thanksgiving. Cooking big meals comes with a lot of scraps, as well as an increase in people in a home comes with a lot of stress. Not just on the hosts, but also on their plumbing.

Plumbers say the day after Thanksgiving is their busiest day of the year, thanks to cooking and flushing.

They say they're called out to handle garbage disposal issues after cooks put certain food items down the drain. Plumbers say you shouldn't put anything down the drain that can't liquify. So, no potato peels, egg shells, or any leftovers.

Plumbers also say with an increase in visitors comes more showers and more flushing. They say that can put a lot of strain on your pipes.

“Really with the plumbing, the drainage, it puts a lot of added stress on drainage systems in the house. You get people coming in, they’re taking more showers. More food is being cooked than at any other time of year. And the habits change. A lot of times people aren’t very cognizant of those things when they are visiting," says George Darkow, comfort advisor at Quality Plumbing.

Darkow says if you have family coming into town. There are ways to be gentle on your pipes over the holidays. He says to space out showers, don't put grease or solid foods down the drain, and don't flush things that can't be flushed, such as wet wipes.

