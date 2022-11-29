Crews battle multi-home fire in Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire Tuesday afternoon that spread to multiple homes.

Tulsa firefighters are battling the fire at at least two homes near 81st Street and Delaware.

Tulsa Fire Department Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

