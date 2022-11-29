Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crews battle multi-home fire in Tulsa neighborhood

317365845_509429154549666_6092628678761698736_n.jpg
Tulsa Fire Department
Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.
317365845_509429154549666_6092628678761698736_n.jpg
Posted at 3:57 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 17:35:19-05

TULSA, Okla. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire Tuesday afternoon that spread to multiple homes.

Tulsa firefighters are battling the fire at at least two homes near 81st Street and Delaware.

317561423_509429191216329_7402186621610444285_n.jpg
Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.

>> Photos: Flames tear through multiple homes in Tulsa neighborhood

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7