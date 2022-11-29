Photos: Flames tear through multiple homes in Tulsa neighborhood
Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.
Thick smoke rises from the remains of a house near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday afternoon. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Fire Department Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Fire Department Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Fire Department Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Fire Department Fire crews battle flames that spread to multiple homes in a neighborhood near 81st Street and Delaware on Tuesday. Nov. 29, 2022.Photo by: Tulsa Fire Department