Student arrested after gun found at Nathan Hale High School

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a student at Nathan Hale High School on Tuesday after police say that student brought a gun to school in their bag.

Tulsa Public Schools refused to provide an on-camera interview about the incident, but provided 2 News Oklahoma with the following statement:

"Nothing matters more than keeping our children safe in our schools. On Tuesday afternoon, following a search, a Campus Police officer found a gun in a student’s bag. Our team immediately isolated the student and secured the weapon, acting swiftly to ensure that students, teachers, and team members were able to continue the school day safely and without disruption.



Students who bring weapons to school face incredibly serious consequences which can include arrest and criminal charges. In this case, the student involved was arrested.



The best tool we have to keep schools safe is prevention. We encourage our students, families, and community to always report safety incidents or concerns to our safety hotline by calling or texting 918-480-SAFE. Our hotline is staffed around the clock and calls can be made anonymously and confidentially."

Nathan Hale senior Justine Mattaliano said she didn't know it happened until Wednesday morning when she got to school.

"Whenever they opened the doors a little after 8 they immediately started searching and wanding students," Mattaliano said. She said every student she saw had their bags searched.

"Not typical at all — this is the first time something like this has happened especially with the metal detectors. In years past there has been metal detectors installed and bag searches but this year, and during my tenure here, this has never happened."

TPS said the entire campus police team was deployed at schools on Wednesday and unable to speak on the matter for this story.

Mattaliano called the situation "terrifying" as they recently put up posters around the school on how to react during a school shooter situation.

"Kind of nerve-wracking because you don't expect to go to school and have your bag rummaged through and you have to spread out to get searched by a wand," she said. "It's kind of scary."

