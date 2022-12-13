Tyler Lockett's 'Light It Up' donates new jeans, backpacks to Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett's Light It Up Foundation donated new jeans and backpacks to the Tulsa Day Center, the local nonprofit announced Tuesday.

The Day Center, which helps combat homelessness in the Tulsa area, posted photos from the donation thanking Lockett and acknowledging how seldom its clients receive any brand-new clothing.

Lockett is a Tulsa native who graduated Booker T. Washington High School in 2011 after leading the Hornets to state championships in football and basketball. He played football at Kansas State before the Seahawks drafted him in 2015.

During his time in the NFL, he's a reoccurring candidate for the league's Walter Payton Man of the Year award which recognizes players' commitment to philanthropy and making an impact in their communities. All nominees receive $40,000 and the winner receives $250,000 to be donated to a charity of choice.

The winner of the award will be announced during the NFL Honors presentation before the Super Bowl.

