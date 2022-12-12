Mountain lion spotted wandering around Osage County

HOMINY, Okla. — Spotted! A mountain was seen wandering around Osage County Monday morning.

The Hominy Police Department posted on Facebook that they received several calls over the past two weeks from people saying they heard a "woman screaming in the woods near the lake."

After investigating, an officer heard the sounds and contacted the game warden after believing it was a mountain lion. Game wardens confirm a mountain lion has been spotted from Blackburn to the prison and even towards Skiatook Lake.

At this time, wardens are not out actively seeking the mountain lion. If you think you spot a mountain lion or hear one, you can contact the game wardens or HPD directly.

For now, police are asking people to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings, especially around wooded areas.

