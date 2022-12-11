Sand Springs church asking for community's help after trailer theft

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs church is asking for help after its trailer was stolen, and it was all caught on camera. Church That Matters reported the trailer stolen last Wednesday but what was in the trailer is why the church is asking for help.

Lead Pastor of Church That Matters, Rusty Gunn, said this theft hurts more than just the church because the trailer holds everything the church needs to give back to the community.

Two were caught on surveillance video stealing the trailer and its contents. The surveillance shows two men using a torch and bolt cutters to free the trailer.

“We’re pretty sad about that, it really wasn’t just stealing from our church it was really stealing from our community,” said Pastor Gunn.

Pastor Gunn said for this to happen right before the holidays makes it sting a little more but he’s hopeful the thieves come to their senses and just bring it back.

“Whoever’s done it, maybe somebody knows them, maybe somebody would talk to them. We have grace here, we’d love just to have it back. We’re really not looking to destroy someone’s life over this. Somebody had a need of some sort, we really don’t know what that need is really in the deeper side of things but we’d really love to connect with them and help them find what they’re really looking for. But we really need the equipment back,” said Gunn.

He said the community is now stepping up to help them get the trailer back with the help of social media.

“We’ve seen almost 700 people have shared that post that we put out so we know there’s a lot of eyes out there. We’re so thankful, we have such a great community with great support here and people really are watching out for their neighbors. So we’re grateful that people are kind of keeping a look out for us and trying to help us recover what was stolen,” said Gunn.

The Sand Springs Police are now investigating this case. Pastor Gunn said the trucks in the surveillance pictures are easily spotted with the extra-long bed and unique rims. If you know the two men in the pictures or recognize the trucks or trailer, you’re asked to call Sand Springs Police.

