Price hikes issued for ONG customers

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Corporation Commission just issued new price hikes on Oklahoma Natural Gas customers for the third time in 2022.

2 News Oklahoma went to Silver Dollar Café in Collinsville and talked to Oklahomans about their natural gas bills. Many of them said they haven't noticed a change in their bills, but believe they could as winter progresses.

“We haven’t experienced it in our primary residence or have noticed it, said Stacey Ziba from Owasso.

ONG says most residential customers likely saw a total monthly adjustment of $8.27 to $11.98 — roughly $2 of that total monthly adjustment came from ONG's annual performance-based rate, approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission in November. Meanwhile, $6.33 or $10.04 is being used to pay back fuel costs from Winter Storm Uri in 2021, shown as a separate line on bills.

Ziba says she had no idea.

“I haven’t received any type of notice," she said.

AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl is not a fan of the price increase. He says in part, those amounts don’t include natural gas pass-through costs, which will increase bills moving into colder months.

“This broken record is breaking Oklahomans forced to choose between buying food, prescription drugs and outrageous utility bills," Voskuhl said in a statement.

Orvil Knight from Bartlesville said he gets it.

“I think until we have consistently cold weather, it’s going to be hard to tell," Knight said.

ONG staff acknowledged the impact and encourages those who are struggling to go to their website for assistance programs and payment opportunities.

