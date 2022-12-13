Big Baby Rolls and Donuts cleaning up after break-in, burglary

TULSA, Okla. — A local business spent Tuesday sweeping up glass and repairing a broken front door after surveillance video shows a thief broke into Big Baby Rolls and Donuts and stole the cash register.

Big Baby opened in 2020 and is locally owned. It sells sausage rolls, donuts and cinnamon rolls, and a lot of snacks that are gluten-free and/or vegan. But just as inflation has impacted consumers, it’s also impacted local stores.

"Last September we started getting hit kind of hard with the constraints with shipping stuff and the inflation on prices," says General Manager Caleb Woods.

They’re dealing with another costly issue after the burglary. After getting a call from police Tuesday morning, Woods arrived at Big Baby, and saw that the store had been broken into.

"From the camera footage we have, it looks like they pulled up next to the drive-through," Woods said. "A guy got out of the car, grabbed the rock, threw it through the window, came in grabbed (the register), went out and got back into the car."

Woods says as a local business, this is a real hit to the big baby owners, and the employees.

"We have ten employees here — eight or seven who are full-time — and it's their only job. It's what pays their bills."

Woods says he is working with investigators and has handed the surveillance video over to police. He says this break-in will not set them back.

"We’re not going to let it stop us. We are going to be open tomorrow, we will get the door boarded up, and we will be here."

