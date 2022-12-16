City councilors unanimously approve Kirkpatrick Heights Master plan

TULSA, Okla. — After 14 months of planning, City Councilors this week approved the Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan. It aims to redevelop three areas of one of Tulsa's Historic Neighborhoods.

“We are working on behalf and with the city to produce the Masterplan," Jonathan Butler, vice president of Community Development for Partner Tulsa said.

Wednesday night, the Tulsa City Council unanimously approved a master plan that aims to redevelop 56 acres in North Tulsa, including a neighborhood once known for its economic prosperity.

The Kirkpatrick Heights Masterplan aims to redevelop three publicly owned areas across Tulsa, one parcel sits right next to Historic Vernon AME Church. They’re trying to turn it into Greenwood Plaza, a place where the community can gather.

Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the Plaza is the first phase of the project.

He said they hope to break ground next month. The other two parcels would be developed later. They include a site close to Emerson Elementary and another near Langston University Tulsa and OSU Tulsa.

“The largest of which is about 46 acres, we call it the core. It will be the symbol and the center of the majority of mix use development, retail, commercial activity, residential," Butler said.

Butler said so far they have 2 million dollars for the plaza, but they anticipate more money will be needed.

He said they've applied for grants, but the multi-million dollar plan will require significant fundraising.

“Our idea as stewards is to make sure that we hold true to the community’s vision for what it wants to see happen in this space," Butler said.

Brentom Todd has lived in Tulsa all his life and is active in The Greenwood District.

He said he's excited for the project, but said it's vital the community voices are included.

“It’s really important for you to have a part in things that are supposed to be for you in order for you to feel like you have some ownership in it, have some stake in it, and want to really take care of it and see it grow to its best," Todd said.

Committees have held several community workshops to get feedback.

Todd said moving forward, he would like to see more opportunities for community involvement.

“We want to continue to make people who are from this area and that live in this area…continue to benefit from this area. Yeah, I’m really excited for the opportunity for more people to engage," Todd said.

Now that the masterplan has been approved, Butler said they're using a technical assistance grant to develop a governance structure to support the holder of land.

