Turnpike Troubadours headlining show at the BOK Center

Posted at 9:04 AM, Jan 09, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Turnpike Troubardours are headlining a show at the BOK Center.

Turnpike Troubadours formed in 2005, assembling a lineup that eventually included frontman Evan Felker, lead guitarist Ryan Engleman, fiddle player Kyle Nix, bassist R.C. Edwards, drummer Gabe Pearson, and steel guitar and accordion player Hank Early.

Their debut album, Bossier City, was released in 2007 and the first of five studio albums the group would release. Their self-titled 2015 album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and inside the Top 5 of U.S. Country, Folk, Rock and Indie charts. 2017’s A Long Way from Your Heart would peak at number 3 on the Billboard Top Country chart.

In 2019, the band announced their indefinite hiatus. Two years later, in November 2021, the band teased their return and shortly after started announcing new shows starting in 2022, including two sold out dates at Red Rocks and an appearance at Bonnaroo.

The show is planned for April 1, 2023. Tickets go on sale January 13 at 10 a.m. on BOK Center's website.

