Child dies after stabbing, suspect is another child

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a little boy died after being stabbed by another child.

Police said they got a call from a frantic woman reporting a stabbing in the 1000 block of east 64th Place, that's near Riverside. The call came in just before midnight Thursday. Police took a suspect into custody and took the victim to the hospital where he died.

No ages or more information about the victim or suspect is being released at this time. 2 News Oklahoma will stay in contact with police and update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --