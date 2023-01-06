Child dies after stabbing, suspect is another child

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say a little boy died after being stabbed by another child.
Police said they got a call from a frantic woman reporting a stabbing in the 1000 block of east 64th Place, that's near Riverside. The call came in just before midnight Thursday. Police took a suspect into custody and took the victim to the hospital where he died.
No ages or more information about the victim or suspect is being released at this time. 2 News Oklahoma will stay in contact with police and update as we learn more.
