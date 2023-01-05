Oklahoma native Denny Kellington revived Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse

TULSA, Okla. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is recovering in the hospital after being revived on the football field Monday night, thanks to an Oklahoma native on the team's staff.

Bills Assistant Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington responded after Hamlin collapsed following a tackle during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, falling back onto the field after what looked like a standard football hit.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is among those crediting Kellington for his swift response and administration of CPR on Hamlin on the field before he was taken to the hospital.

"Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field," Dawkins wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating."

Denny Kellington let’s praise this name and person for reviving Our Brother Damar on the field. Denny gave CPR and chest compressions to get his Heart Back Beating #DennyKellington And also thank you to all the doctors and Medical professionals that have helped and assisted ❤️❤️3 — Dion Dawkins (@DDawkins66) January 5, 2023

Hamlin checked into the hospital in critical condition, but has since been able to start communicating. Doctors said Thursday the first thing Hamlin asked is who won the game on Monday.

Kellington is a Midwest City native and earned his bachelor's degree at Oklahoma State. He went on to work for the Denver Broncos, NFL Europe's Amsterdam Admirals, Ohio State and Syracuse before landing in Buffalo.

