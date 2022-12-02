Beggs Mayor provides update on water issues

TULSA, Okla. — The water issues in the City of Beggs continue with no permanent solution in sight.

Some residents are frustrated because they do not see any solutions.

“Drinking water is the most important thing, we have to have it and I firmly believe that’s what builds a city, is reliable, clean water," Mayor for the City of Beggs, Jacob Branson said.

The city of Beggs has been facing serious water challenges for the past six months due to 100-year-old water lines a poor infrastructure, impacting more than 600 homes.

In recent months, the problem has worsened.

“Our dam on our lake reservoir is about to wash out, so we’re currently in the process of working on that to get the dam fixed because if that washes out…there is no water," Branson said.

But some Beggs residents say the issue has taken a toll on their daily living.

2 News Oklahoma talked with several residents Thursday.

Many of them unwilling to go on camera.

One resident said the water in her home is not safe to drink or cook with.

She said she is having to use her food stamps to buy water.

Meanwhile, Mayor Branson said the water boil advisory remains in effect.

“We took some samples. We’ve sent them in and are waiting for the results on those as soon as we get the results back, we’ll lift the boil advisory," Branson said.

Josh Chatman told us their water is shut off about two to three times per week and when the water is on, it's either full of sediment or its green from the chlorine.

Mayor Branson said this is due to the lines being very old.

“The ground’s dry, we’ve had more breaks than usual so when we have a break people are going to lose pressure," Branson said.

Chatman said their water bills are higher than. usual.

“Our water bill is too high, like we can’t pay 200 dollars a month like that," Chatman said.

Mayor Branson said that's because they installed new water meters.

“In the past before we installed these water meters within the last year, people were only paying the minimum because their meter didn’t work, so now, it’s working so they’re actually paying for what’s going through the meter," Branson said.

Branson said they have made some improvements, but there is still a long road ahead towards a more permanent solution.

He said they are relying on grant money to make that possible.

