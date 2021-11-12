Watch
Oklahoma Wildlife Department urges Swifties to turn in their exes

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Taylor Swift
Posted at 1:40 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:40:49-05

TULSA, Okla. — Pop star Taylor Swift released her long awaited re-recording of "Red" on Friday and the Oklahoma Wildlife Department knows all about it.

In a tongue in cheek tweet they urged anyone listening to Taylor all day to report their boyfriend's wildlife violations to them.

Red is a re-recording of one of Swift's most well known albums and it is rumored to include songs about a series of ex-boyfriends. Swift re-recorded it after someone purchased her catalog from the record company.

