Oklahoma Wildlife Department urges Swifties to turn in their exes

TULSA, Okla. — Pop star Taylor Swift released her long awaited re-recording of "Red" on Friday and the Oklahoma Wildlife Department knows all about it.
In a tongue in cheek tweet they urged anyone listening to Taylor all day to report their boyfriend's wildlife violations to them.
If you need something to do while listening to @taylorswift13 all day, you’re always welcome to report your ex boyfriend’s wildlife violations to Operation Game Thief. ✨✨(1-800-522-8039)✨✨
— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 12, 2021
Red is a re-recording of one of Swift's most well known albums and it is rumored to include songs about a series of ex-boyfriends. Swift re-recorded it after someone purchased her catalog from the record company.
